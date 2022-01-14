Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post $125.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.39 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $69.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $420.09 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.79. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.