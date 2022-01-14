Brokerages Anticipate LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RAMP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 300,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,185. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

