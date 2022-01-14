Brokerages Anticipate Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRX opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

