Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after buying an additional 3,468,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $15,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,706 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

