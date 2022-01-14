Brokerages Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

