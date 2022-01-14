Brokerages Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report $140,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Motus GI stock remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 270,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,919. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Motus GI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

