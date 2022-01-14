Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

ONCY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 437,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

