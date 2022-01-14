Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $561,472. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,185. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

