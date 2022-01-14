Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $165.33

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,930,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after acquiring an additional 292,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 264,405 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,655. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

