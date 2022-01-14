Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $412.69

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.69.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

CRL traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $355.01. 464,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.98 and a 200-day moving average of $397.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $249.48 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after buying an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

