Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Price Target at $68.00

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 45,384.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 719,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth $11,512,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,808,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. 521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. Greif has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

