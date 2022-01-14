Brokerages Set InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) PT at $9.70

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. 3,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,800. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

