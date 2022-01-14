Brokerages Set InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) PT at $9.70

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. 3,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,800. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InflaRx Company Profile
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
