Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT at $142.80

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.80.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

PZZA stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,690. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

