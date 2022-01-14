Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 121,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

