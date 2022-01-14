Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $86.45

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 417,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,125. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,909 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Semtech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

