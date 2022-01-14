Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Target Price at $74.60

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. 2,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,492. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

