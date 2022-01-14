Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) PT at C$0.24

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Cormark lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TV traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.79. 122,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a market cap of C$177.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

