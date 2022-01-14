Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) PT at GBX 2,800

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,800 ($38.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ULE traded up GBX 44 ($0.60) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,220 ($43.71). The company had a trading volume of 291,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,155.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,032.48. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,850 ($25.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,420 ($46.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

