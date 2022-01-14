Brokers Offer Predictions for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Analysts at Truist Securities dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

CBRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

Shares of CBRL opened at $130.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

