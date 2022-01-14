Brokers Set Expectations for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst N. Germino forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of SGMO opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $909.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

