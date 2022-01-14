Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Lessened by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 3.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $41,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

BAM traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. 25,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

