Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.10.

NYSE:BAM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,539. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

