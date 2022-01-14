BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last ninety days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.46. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,856. The stock has a market cap of $391.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

