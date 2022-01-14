Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

BC stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

