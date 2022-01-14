BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$23.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

