Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 6,403 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $212.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,675,354. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $204.84 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.