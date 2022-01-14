Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $32,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,495,000. Palladiem LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 90,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,953 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.