Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. 194,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,160,438. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

