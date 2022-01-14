Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

USB stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.77. 174,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.