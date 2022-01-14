Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CFO Vojin Todorovic Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BBW opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2,282.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

