Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

BLDR traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $78.06. 31,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

