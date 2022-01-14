Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,714.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunzl from 2,350.00 to 2,400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.57.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

