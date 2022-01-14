Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $163.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.46. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,265 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

