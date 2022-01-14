Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.46. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

