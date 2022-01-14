CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 318.6% in December

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,900 shares, a growth of 318.6% from the December 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CaixaBank stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 485,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,996. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAIXY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

