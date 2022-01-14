California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 125,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,127,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $173,862.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 62,492 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $2,789,017.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $13,425.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,603,488.58.

On Monday, October 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $5,365,253.25.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

