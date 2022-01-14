Callisto Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,562.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $15.36 million and $54,562.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.57 or 0.07671917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00074579 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

