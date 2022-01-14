Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 964 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $148.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.68. LCI Industries has a one year low of $122.99 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

