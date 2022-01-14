Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,083 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 33,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Agree Realty stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.