Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

PK stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

