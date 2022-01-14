Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,163 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

