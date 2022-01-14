Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

