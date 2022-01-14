Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 347.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Camping World by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 3.00. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.