Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target to $17.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.37.

NASDAQ CVRX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78. CVRx has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVRx will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

