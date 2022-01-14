Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target to C$10.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOGO. TheStreet cut shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.09.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. Research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

