Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 365 ($4.95) price objective on the stock.

IDEA has been the subject of several other reports. upped their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday.

IDEA traded up GBX 3.98 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 256.98 ($3.49). 204,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £754.72 million and a P/E ratio of 852.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s payout ratio is presently 1.12%.

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

