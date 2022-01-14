Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOS. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

GOOS opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

