Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $137.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 440.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.