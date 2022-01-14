Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.38.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$62.91 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$63.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market cap of C$74.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total value of C$2,387,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,395,152.69. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$953,911.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,706,671.35. Insiders have sold 287,329 shares of company stock worth $15,541,356 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

