Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$74.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.38.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at C$62.91 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,131,182.02. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,648,114.63. Insiders sold 287,329 shares of company stock worth $15,541,356 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.